Michigan motorists urged to prepare for winter storm

A major winter storm predicted to hit Michigan starting Thursday night is expected to disrupt travel plans for millions of Michiganders.

Last week, AAA-Michigan predicted more than 3.5 million Michiganders would be traveling more than fifty miles during the holiday season.

It’s unclear how many planned to drive or fly in the days leading up to Christmas.

But a major winter storm is expected to wallop the state with heavy snow and high winds, especially Friday.

“If there is a blizzard, the best thing to do is stay home,” said Adrienne Woodland, a AAA-Michigan spokeswoman.

The Michigan State Police advise carrying an emergency supply kit in your vehicle with essential items such as salt, sand, a shovel, food and blankets just in case you end up spending part of the holidays stuck in a snow bank by the side of the road.

Meanwhile, Michigan motorists are getting a present at the gas pump this holiday season.

According to GasBuddy.com, the average price for a gallon of regular in Michigan has dipped below three dollars. Prices have dropped more than 70 cents in recent months.

“I would probably say that we are pretty close to an end in the decline,” said Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with GasBuddy. “I think prices for the majority of the next couple of months will probably be in the upper 2’s and low 3 dollar a gallon range.”

Michigan motorists travelling out of state will notice Michigan’s gas prices compare favorably with other states, though gas prices are much lower in Ohio and Wisconsin.