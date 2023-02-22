DTE Energy customer service systems fail as ice storm sparks power outages

As an ice storm knocked out power across sections of Michigan's Lower Peninsula Wednesday night, DTE Energy said "a technical issue" was preventing its system from accepting reports of outages, downed wires, and gas leaks.

The issue affected the DTE website, mobile app, and phone line, the company said.

An alert posted to Twitter and the company website urged customers to call 911 with any emergencies.

DTE's outage map showed more than 170,000 customers without power Wednesday night. Consumers Energy reported just shy of 180,000 customers — about 10% of its total — without power.

Most of the outages were in Detroit or south of the I-94 corridor.

