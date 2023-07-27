Outage updates after severe thunderstorms blast southern Michigan

Severe thunderstorms struck southern Michigan on Wednesday, uprooting trees, downing branches and power lines and cutting electricity to more than 175,000 customers, utilities and others reported.

DTE Energy reported nearly 160,000 customers without power as of 7:37 a.m., and Consumers Energy reported more than 22,000 without service.

The National Weather Service reported trees and tree limbs had fallen in the Detroit area, Ann Arbor and other locations across southern Michigan.

The weather service measured a 67 mph (107.83 kilometer-per-hour) wind gust in the Detroit suburb of Romulus.

DTE Energy and Consumers Energy urge the public to keep these important storm safety tips in mind:



Stay at least 25 feet away from downed wires, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1.

A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical.

Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.

Always heed the warning of yellow caution tape, which indicates there is a downed power line in the area. DO NOT CROSS YELLOW CAUTION TAPE.

Clean up of fallen branches and trees can wait... and remember that fallen wires can be hidden in debris.

Keep children and pets indoors until our crews can address all downed wires.

DET Energy and Consumer's Energy are among Michigan Radio's Corporate Sponsors.

