Halloween snow in West Michigan disrupts trick-or-treating, leaves thousands without power

Michigan Radio | By Doug Tribou,
Caoilinn Goss
Published November 1, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT
Benton Harbor looked like a winter wonderland Wednesday morning, but the source was a snowstorm that passed through Michigan on Oct. 31.

Depending on your point of view, snow on Halloween could be a trick or a treat.

Either way, parts of West Michigan got a lot of it.

A storm dumped heavy, wet snow in a number of communities near Lake Michigan. The National Weather Service reported that 8.8 inches of snow in Muskegon set a daily record for Oct. 31 and also broke the city record of 6 inches of total snowfall in the month of October.

The snow brought down tree branches and power lines in and around Muskegon. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 40,000 Consumers Energy customers were still without power.

Much of the state got snow Tuesday, but in smaller amounts. Most of Mid-Michigan and Southeast Michigan saw about an inch or less, but the storm still set snowfall records in Detroit, Flint, and Saginaw, according to the National Weather Service.

Muskegon Public Schools closed Wednesday because of the power outages. A number of other districts in Muskegon and Ottawa counties also canceled school.

The city of Muskegon canceled official trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. In an online post, the city cited "unsafe roads, power outages, and downed trees." Trick-or-treating is rescheduled for Wednesday evening.
