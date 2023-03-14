© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life

Tips for joining Michigan Radio Reads: How to be a great book club member

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published March 14, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT
SourceBooks.png
Briana Rice
/
Michigan Radio
Michigan Radio Reads first book choice is Uphill: A Memoir by Jemele Hill.

We’re so glad you’re here and that you’re reading. Whether or not you finish the book, you are welcome at Michigan Radio Reads.

Throughout the year, Michigan Radio Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Radio Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers - and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan.

Our first book club book is Uphill: A Memoir by Jemele Hill. We’ll be meeting in person at UM Detroit Center on March 30 at 7 p.m. and we’ll also be streaming the discussion online. You can sign up for either here.

Here are some tips for joining our book club:

  • Talk! We want to hear from you. Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences. The best book clubs, the best discussions, are when everyone gets a chance to speak.
  • Bring it back to the text. In true English class fashion, remember to write down your favorite quotes and passages and share them with the group. Extra credit: Do some outside reading that might add to our discussion.
  • Come with your own questions. We’ll have some questions and things prepared for the discussion, but please bring your own too.
  • Give everyone a chance to talk. We want to hear from you — but we also want to hear from everyone else too. Make sure everyone in the group can share their thoughts.
  • Remember that like and dislike isn’t really the point. Try to think about what worked for you and what didn’t and why.

To join Michigan Radio Reads and get updates on future books and events, click here.

You can also follow us on Goodreads or join the conversation on our Facebook group.

*UM Detroit Center is located at 3663 Woodward Ave #150, Detroit, MI 48201

Tags
Arts & Life Michigan Radio Reads
Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
See stories by Briana Rice
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content
  • Uphill Event.png
    Michigan Radio Reads first book discussion - March 30, 2023
    Michigan Radio’s new book club, Michigan Radio Reads, has announced its first featured book: Uphill: A Memoir by Detroit native and MSU alum Jemele Hill. The memoir will be the focus of discussion at the book club’s first event on March 30 (7PM) at UM Detroit Center*. People can also participate online (via Zoom) for those unable to attend in person.

    Join April Baer, host of Michigan Radio’s Stateside program, and other Michigan Radio staff members for a conversation about the book. This event is open to the public. Those who are interested are encouraged to register now for the free event, as space at UM Detroit Center is limited.