Tips for joining Michigan Radio Reads: How to be a great book club member

We’re so glad you’re here and that you’re reading. Whether or not you finish the book, you are welcome at Michigan Radio Reads.

Throughout the year, Michigan Radio Reads will be featuring books with Michigan connections. The goal of Michigan Radio Reads is to share our love of books with fellow readers - and develop deeper connections with readers across Michigan.

Our first book club book is Uphill: A Memoir by Jemele Hill. We’ll be meeting in person at UM Detroit Center on March 30 at 7 p.m. and we’ll also be streaming the discussion online. You can sign up for either here.



Here are some tips for joining our book club:

Talk! We want to hear from you. Feel free to share your thoughts and experiences. The best book clubs, the best discussions, are when everyone gets a chance to speak.

Bring it back to the text. In true English class fashion, remember to write down your favorite quotes and passages and share them with the group. Extra credit: Do some outside reading that might add to our discussion.

Come with your own questions. We'll have some questions and things prepared for the discussion, but please bring your own too.

Give everyone a chance to talk. We want to hear from you — but we also want to hear from everyone else too. Make sure everyone in the group can share their thoughts.

Remember that like and dislike isn't really the point. Try to think about what worked for you and what didn't and why.

To join Michigan Radio Reads and get updates on future books and events, click here.

You can also follow us on Goodreads or join the conversation on our Facebook group.

*UM Detroit Center is located at 3663 Woodward Ave #150, Detroit, MI 48201

