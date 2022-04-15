© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Commentary

Auchter's Art: The brutality of humanity

Michigan Radio | By John Auchter
Published April 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Radio

There are no pointed accusations or suggested solutions (and certainly no laughs) in this week's cartoon. It's a simple lament. We human beings have been doing terrible things to each other for 2,000 years. (Longer actually, but the last 2,000 have been particularly well documented.) The general consensus, of course, is that it's wrong, but that doesn't seem to stop it.

It's difficult to reconcile. So we often try to explain it away as something sometimes necessary. But whether capital punishment is carried out by design or by unintended consequence, the result is the same — a brutal death.

John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Radio, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganRadio.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
