Episcopal Diocese of Michigan to require masks in churches

The Episcopal Diocese of Michigan is taking more steps to stem the spread of COVID-19 in its churches and the community.

Starting this Sunday, worshippers in Episcopalian churches throughout Michigan’s Lower Peninsula will have to wear masks. The only exception is for preachers while they are delivering sermons. Previously, masks had been recommended but not required.

The diocese is also requiring masks for any church-sponsored indoor gathering, and putting a temporary stop to coffee hours and other events that involve eating or drinking. Congregations that do community meal programs will have to do carry-out only.

Bishop Bonnie Perry, who heads the Episcopal Diocese in Michigan, said this is all about keeping people safe. “We’re going to do what we can to live out our faith, caring for other people,” she said.

“If we are people who believe in God, who believe in Jesus Christ, then he’s in the midst of us in this. And, to follow him, we’re going to pick up our cross. We’re going to put on our masks.”

Perry said the rules will last at least through the first week of February. That’s when she and other Michigan Episcopal leaders will decide whether it’s necessary to extend them.

