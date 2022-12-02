Saginaw's ARPA funded home rehab program starts accepting applications Saturday

Long lines are expected Saturday at Saginaw city hall. The city will begin accepting applications for a $3.8 million home rehabilitation program.

The program is funded with federal COVID relief money. It’s part of the $52 million dollars the city of Saginaw is receiving through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Yolanda Bland is Saginaw’s Director of the Office of Management and Budget.

She said there is a need to rebuild and improve neighborhoods in Saginaw.

“Part of that has been furnaces, roofs and windows,” said Bland, “The use of the ARPA funds allows for us to start addressing those issues.”

Phase one of the program will focus on replacing furnaces. In the spring, the program will expand to repairing roofs and replacing windows.

Criteria for the Saginaw Home Rehabilitation Program are as follows:



Must be a City resident

Must prove residency for (1) year at the dwelling –this is accomplished by way of a copy of the deed and current utility bill.

Must fall below ARPA Household Income Limit –which is 300% of Low to Moderate Income (LMI) levels as established by the ARPA Act. –Documentation of income is required

Must be current on all property taxes and water fees or have a completed Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund (MIHAF) application number

Due to limited funds, selection will be based on lowest income and/or need

“The program is designed to assist those residents with the greatest need,” said Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales.

Bland estimated that 34% of Saginaw residents would meet the financial criteria for the home rehab program.