Lawyer: University of Michigan reaches $490M abuse settlement

The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school.

Attorney Parker Stinar said Wednesday that 1,050 survivors will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.

University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.

“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”

Anderson worked for the university from 1968-2003; within that time, he worked as an athletic doctor and as director of the University Health Service. He died in 2008.

Survivors say Anderson sexually abused them in clinical settings: reputation was so well known, he had a nickname: “Dr. Drop-Your-Drawers.” Coaches and other university officials knew, some said, and not only did they not intervene — they joked about it. Some survivors claim U of M legend Bo Schembechler was fully aware of Anderson's abuse and did nothing.

For its part, the university has admitted that Anderson was an abuser. Even the chair of the board of regents said that he too was harmed by the doctor, back when he wrestled for the university. The university has apologized.

But the criticisms by survivors and their supporters remain vocal. One prominent survivor, former football play Jon Vaughn, has been camping outside of the president's house on campus since October, in protest of the university's treatment of survivors during the mediation processes. Reports say the settlement requires that he vacate the premises by the end of the week. Vaughn had been waiting to see if President Mark Schlissel would come out and speak to him.

However, that isn't possible anymore, as the settlement comes just days after the university fired Schlissel for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a university employee.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's broadcast license.