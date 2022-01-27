© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense

Michigan Radio | By The Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 11:58 AM EST
A bouquet of roses sits on a sign outside of Oxford High School on the day after the school shooting in Oxford, Mich. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

Attorneys say a teenager charged with killing four students at Michigan high school will pursue an insanity defense. A summary of case filings available online says a notice was filed Thursday.

The notice should trigger mental health exams of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, who is charged as an adult with murder and other crimes for the shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30. The filing comes the same day as a new lawsuit alleging negligence by school officials and Crumbley's parents over the attack.

The lawsuit is on behalf of the parents of Tate Myer, who was slain Nov. 30, and other students who witnessed the shootings. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the school district.

