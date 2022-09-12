© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Criminal Justice & Legal System

Michigan Supreme Court chief justice leaving bench this year

Michigan Radio | By Ed White, The Associated Press
Published September 12, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT
Bridget McCormack, chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, says she will quit by the end of the year. McCormack, who was nominated by the Democratic Party, was reelected to an eight-year term in 2020. She's been on the court since 2013.

McCormack says she'll step down between Nov. 22 and the end of the year. Election victories by McCormack and Justice Elizabeth Welch put Democrats in the court's majority for the first time since 2010.

McCormack worked at University of Michigan law school, helping wrongly convicted people win exonerations. Michigan governors choose new justices when someone resigns.

Criminal Justice & Legal System michigan supreme court
