Criminal Justice & Legal System

Michigan Supreme Court hears appeal in challenge to key part of 2019 auto no-fault law

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published March 2, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST
car crash survivors auto no fault
Tracy Samilton
/
Michigan Radio
Catastrophically injured car accident survivors gather at the State Capitol on January 13, 2022

The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday in a case that will determine if more than 18,000 severely injured car crash survivors keep, or lose, some of their necessary medical care.

The state's 2019 auto no-fault law cut payments for home care nurses and aides nearly in half. Many care providers closed and many people lost their care.

Attorney George Sinas said the cuts are unconstitutional when applied to people injured before the law passed.

"The Legislature can't take away the rights of these severely injured persons to their full no-fault benefits as they existed when they bought their contracts," he said.

But attorneys for insurance companies argued car insurance isn't an inviolable contract — and the state legislature can change benefits by amending the no-fault statute.

The court will issue a decision no later than July 31.

