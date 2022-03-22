© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Michigan Radio will take part in a statewide tornado drill. This will only be a test. In the event of an actual tornado, severe weather, or other emergency, information would follow the test.
Detroit City Council delays vote on recreational marijuana ordinance

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published March 22, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT
Marijuana plant
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
/
Cities across Michigan are slowly reacting to Michigan&#039;s medical marijuana law

Detroit City Council was expected to vote on a proposed recreational marijuana ordinance on Tuesday during its formal session.

The vote was delayed due to proposed amendments and an hour-long closed-door litigation discussion with city attorneys.

Council returned for another two-hour session to discuss the proposed amendments.

City officials said another session would be needed to allow for public comment before they could vote on the proposed amended ordinance.

That meeting is scheduled for April 5 at 10 a.m., during the council's usual public session.

"Unless there are any additional amendments, this would cap it, and we can move forward with licensing," Mayor Pro Tem James Tate said. "We are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel."

