Detroit City Council delays vote on recreational marijuana ordinance

Detroit City Council was expected to vote on a proposed recreational marijuana ordinance on Tuesday during its formal session.

The vote was delayed due to proposed amendments and an hour-long closed-door litigation discussion with city attorneys.

Council returned for another two-hour session to discuss the proposed amendments.

City officials said another session would be needed to allow for public comment before they could vote on the proposed amended ordinance.

That meeting is scheduled for April 5 at 10 a.m., during the council's usual public session.

"Unless there are any additional amendments, this would cap it, and we can move forward with licensing," Mayor Pro Tem James Tate said. "We are now seeing light at the end of the tunnel."