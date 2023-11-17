Detroit casino unions reach tentative contract after 32 days on strike

The Detroit Casino Council has reached a tentative agreement for a new five-year contract with MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown after 32 days on strike.

The unions will continue to strike until the members ratify the proposed settlement.

The council said the agreement includes the largest wage increases ever negotiated in the Detroit casino industry’s 23-year history, including an immediate 18% pay raise on average.

The council said the contract also includes no health care cost increases for employees, workload reductions, especially for housekeeping staff, and increases for the first time in eight years in employer retirement plan contributions.

The deal also provides for severance pay and temporary health care coverage for workers laid off due to casinos' reliance on new technology, such as automated hotel check-ins, which can reduce the need for some employees.

A ratification vote by the membership will be scheduled soon with all five unions that comprise the Detroit Casino Council: UNITE HERE Local 24, UAW Local 7777, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

"The historic agreements come after years of hardship that Detroit casino workers have endured after sacrificing raises and shouldering heavier workloads so the industry could stay open during the pandemic," the council said in a statement. "Since that time, Detroit’s gaming industry revenues have hit record highs."

Casino officials said they were pleased to have reached the tentative agreement with the council and look forward to welcoming back team members as soon as possible.