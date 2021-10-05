U of M President Mark Schlissel to step down in 2023

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel announced Tuesday he would be stepping down from his position in June 2023. Schlissel's appointment was initially intended to run through June 2024.

"We are emerging from an historic global pandemic and adjusting to new and still evolving ways of working, learning and living, both as individuals and as a university. [...] Each of these important priorities will require commitment and leadership that extends into the next decade and beyond," Schlissel said via a press release.

After a discussion with the university's Board of Regents last month, Schlissel and the regents finalized the timeline, which "gives the Board time to consult with our community, think about the future and thoroughly plan and conduct a search for my successor, while allowing us to continue momentum on important and time-critical efforts that are underway," Schlissel said in the release.

Schlissel will outline his plans for the coming year at his annual Leadership Address on Oct. 7.

“I appreciate the leadership of President Schlissel throughout his term and know that he is going to continue to work hard to advance our great institution,” Regent Jordan Acker, chair of the Board of Regents, told the University Record.

“As the president indicated, in due course the board will come together to discuss how we will consult our community, think about the future and thoroughly plan a search for the next leader of the university.”

Schlissel is the university's 14th president since its founding in 1817.

“I have enjoyed working with the president for more than four years and I look forward to continuing to work with him during the next two years," Regent Ron Weiser told the University Record. "While we have had some differences of opinion, he has done an extraordinary job of leading our institution during a difficult time.”

Under Schlissel, the university introduced the Go Blue Guarantee, which enhanced affordability to all university campuses, and set a record for private support of a university.

"As long as challenges remain in our society, the University of Michigan’s work will remain unfinished," Schlissel wrote to the university community. "I’m eager to support all of you as you strive to make our world and university a better place.”

Editor's Note: The University of Michigan holds Michigan Radio's license.