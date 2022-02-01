© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Climate Change

Grab your shovels. Here's what you need to know ahead of this week's big snow storm.

Michigan Radio | By Paulette Parker
Published February 1, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST
Man using snowblower
Jill Wellington
/
Pixabay

The National Weather Service is predicting a massive storm across the from the South Plains to the Great Lakes this week.

In Michigan, winter storm watches have been issued, and are in place from late Tuesday night until Thursday evening. That could mean heavy snowfall and difficult traveling conditions throughout the state, mostly in south lower Michigan.

According to the weather service, rain will change over to snow and increase in coverage Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A prolonged period of snowfall will then continue Wednesday and Thursday. Portions of southeast Michigan along and south of the I-69 corridor can expect to see around eight to 10 inches of snow.

Officials are warning the hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute on both Wednesday and Thursday. Michiganders are cautioned to drive slowly, and carry a winter survival kit in their cars at all times.

With any potentially hazardous weather conditions, the National Weather Service advises that if you don't need to be outside, stay inside.

You can check the DTE or Consumers' Energy outage centers for the latest information on power outages, if they occur.

Here's what the most heavily impacted region can expect from this storm:

While you're here, you can check out some of our previous coverage on winter weather that may come in handy over the next few days:

Tags

Environment & Climate Changesnow storm
Paulette Parker
Paulette is a digital media reporter and producer for Michigan Radio. She started as a newsroom intern at the station in 2014 and has taken on various roles in that time, including filling in as an on-air host.
See stories by Paulette Parker
Related Content