© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Climate Change

Canadian environmental groups releases report claiming Line 5 shutdown effect on Michigan would be minimal

Michigan Radio | By Michigan Radio Newsroom
Published February 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM EST
Line5_crossing.jpeg

A report released today by Environmental Defense Canada says there are alternatives that already exist if efforts to shut down Line 5 are successful.

One alternative recommended by the the report, commissioned by Environmental Defense, recommends Enbridge upgrading its Line 78 pipeline so it could transport the natural gas liquids to Ontario, Quebec and Michigan.

Enbridge Energy says that idea is "misguided," and says Line 78 is already full and could not transport more material.

Michigan is in court trying to force Enbridge to close Line 5. Governor Whitmer's administration is worried about a potential ecological disaster if Line 5 were to leak into the Straits of Mackinac.

The report claims the shut down of Line 5 is inevitable, either through a court order or an accident, and says it would be better to coordinate a planned shutdown to minimize disruption.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Enbridge Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.

Tags

Environment & Climate Change enbridge energyLine 5
Michigan Radio Newsroom
See stories by Michigan Radio Newsroom
Related Content