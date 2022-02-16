Canadian environmental groups releases report claiming Line 5 shutdown effect on Michigan would be minimal

A report released today by Environmental Defense Canada says there are alternatives that already exist if efforts to shut down Line 5 are successful.

One alternative recommended by the the report, commissioned by Environmental Defense, recommends Enbridge upgrading its Line 78 pipeline so it could transport the natural gas liquids to Ontario, Quebec and Michigan.

Enbridge Energy says that idea is "misguided," and says Line 78 is already full and could not transport more material.

Michigan is in court trying to force Enbridge to close Line 5. Governor Whitmer's administration is worried about a potential ecological disaster if Line 5 were to leak into the Straits of Mackinac.

The report claims the shut down of Line 5 is inevitable, either through a court order or an accident, and says it would be better to coordinate a planned shutdown to minimize disruption.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Enbridge Energy is one of Michigan Radio's corporate sponsors.