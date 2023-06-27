Smoke from Canadian wildfires again threatening health in Michigan

Wildfires in Canada are once again affecting air quality in Michigan.

The levels of ozone and particulate matter are so high, everyone should take precautions, according to Angela Tin, national senior director with the American Lung Association.

"Usually when we're concerned about air quality we look at those that are the most affected," she said. "Young people because they're breathing faster, and older people because they may have diminished lung capacity. But this is bad for everyone, healthy people, people walking outside, people doing work outside — it's unhealthy for everybody."

This week, the average air quality is expected to fluctuate between unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone, say meteorologists at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The agency said there's the possibility of the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula experiencing some hours when concentrations cause the Air Quality Index to be "very unhealthy to hazardous" for everyone.

Tin encouraged everyone to postpone their usual outdoor runs, walks or other activities, and even be cautious indoors.

"Don't forget, it's not just outdoors, it's inside too," she said. "Keep your air conditioner on and on a recirculating mode, don't be opening the windows, don't be vacuuming, perhaps even minimize the exercise indoors."

Tin said air quality doesn't immediately improve as soon as the air appears to be clear, so waiting a day or two before engaging in strenuous outdoor activity is best.

And she said people will need to be better educated and better prepared for wildfires in the future. That includes having air purifiers and enough food and supplies at home for extended stays indoors - as well as an evacuation kit in the event of a nearby wildfire.