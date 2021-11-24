© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Station News

Help Michigan Radio raise $24k in 24 hours this Giving Tuesday

Michigan Radio | By Emma Winowiecki
Published November 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM EST
PREMIUMS - $24 $24k 24 hours (1000 x 500 px) (2).png

Giving Tuesday is a day when you’re likely thinking about things you’re grateful for — like Michigan Radio.

And if you’re feeling grateful for Michigan Radio today, now is your golden opportunity: we’re going for gold by raising $24,000 in 24 hours.

You value Michigan Radio for our gold star journalism and independent, fact-based news. And we value you, our supporters, for keeping us going.

That’s why when you give your one-time donation of $12, $24, or $48 today, you’ll get a golden gift from Michigan Radio:

PREMIUMS - $24 $24k 24 hours (1000 x 500 px) (1).png
When you donate $12 today, you earn a golden star enamel pin; a $24 gift gets you a pint glass and a pin; and for $48, we'll give you two pint glasses, a pin, and you'll be entered to win $1,000. Sounds like a golden opportunity!

Learn more about the sweepstakes here.

No matter what level you choose, just know that you’re a star in our eyes. And thank you for supporting Michigan Radio.

Banners - $24 $24k 24 hours (600 x 500 px) (2000 x 200 px) (1).png

If you’re already a supporter of Michigan Radio, you’re already golden. If you want to give an extra one-time gift to receive one of these premiums, go for it! Or, you can help us reach our goal by sharing this page with your friends and family.

Emma Winowiecki
Emma is a producer for the digital content team at Michigan Radio. Her duties span all things web-related, from news reporting and photography to digital fundraising and graphic design.
