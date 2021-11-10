Public relations pioneer Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies at 67

Truscott Rossman Kelly Rossman-McKinney was a longtime fixture in Lansing politics, most recently as the communications director for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Public relations trailblazer Kelly Rossman-McKinney has died at 67.

She most recently served as the communications director for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel until her death Tuesday from cancer.

In 2011, Rossman-McKinney, a Democrat, co-founded a popular public relations firm with Republican John Truscott.

“What started as a solo operation from her kitchen table grew to one of the largest and most well-respected public relations firms in Michigan, Truscott Rossman. Kelly was the gold standard for public relations; respected by her peers and admired by her colleagues," Nessel said in a statement.

Rossman-McKinney had a long career in Lansing politics, starting as a legislative secretary in 1979.

She went on to work in the state House and Senate before joining former Governor James Blanchard's administration where she helped run the newly created Michigan Youth Corps.

Rossman-McKinney also led Blanchard's Office of Michigan Products, which showcased Michigan-made goods to the world.