© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Genesee County elections officials object to candidate advising supporters to "show up armed" to the polls

Michigan Radio | By Steve Carmody
Published February 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST
DSCN5091.JPG
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio
“We don’t want that to happen,” said John Gleason, Genesee County Clerk, of the prospect of people bringing guns to local polling places, “There’s already enough acrimony, enough disgust and literally hatred between the political parties and the candidates themselves.”

Genesee County election officials are voicing concern about a Republican state Senate candidate telling his supporters to “show up armed” when they go to the polls.

Candidate Mike Detmer made the comment at a campaign event last week when asked about protecting Republican poll observers. He’s running for the newly drawn 22nd state senate seat, that includes part of Genesee County.

Genesee County Clerk John Gleason wants to discourage voters coming armed to the polls.

“We don’t want that to happen,” said Gleason, “There’s already enough acrimony, enough disgust and literally hatred between the political parties and the candidates themselves.”

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Detmer’s run for state Senate.

The former president alleges fraud cost him Michigan votes in the 2020 presidential election, though no evidence of widespread fraud has been discovered.

Detmer is one of several candidates who have echoed the former president’s election fraud claims.

Gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelly has told his supporters they should unplug tabulating machines at polling places if they believe something wrong is happening.

But authorities say anyone who tampers with ballot machines or intimidates others at a polling place could face criminal charges.

Genesee County election supervisor Kathy Funk is concerned talk of voters carrying guns may discourage people from serving as election workers. She also worries that this could create a security issue at local polling places.

“That’s taking a big chunk out of your election budget,” said Funk. “And everyone’s running on tight budgets.”

Tags

NewsElection 2022poll workerselection fraudvoter intimidation
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Radio since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody