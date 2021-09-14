Lauren TalleyMorning Edition Producer
Lauren Talley is Michigan Radio’s Morning Edition producer. She produces and edits studio interviews and feature stories, and helps manage the “Mornings in Michigan” series. Lauren also serves as the lead substitute host for Morning Edition.
Lauren returned to Michigan Radio in March 2017 nearly a decade after her first internship as a newsroom intern. From 2011 to 2017, Lauren worked at a PBS member station in Washington, D.C. She was a producer for the public television program Religion & Ethics Newsweekly, a weekly show about world religion.
Lauren graduated from Michigan State University with degrees in Journalism and Spanish.
An Ann Arbor native, Lauren is happy to be back in the city where she was raised. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time in nature, sewing, cooking, and playing with her cat Dolly and her hound/lab mix, Rufus.
-
The crowd, the cheers, the camaraderie. Runners lost all of those things when road races were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. But now, many races are back, including the 47th annual Dexter Ann Arbor Run.
-
Oakland University professors are on strike Thursday after their contract expired at midnight. Oakland’s chapter of the American Association of University…
-
Update, August 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.Crews are working to restore power to hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents Friday morning after major storms…
-
A Michigan man imprisoned in Russia on spying charges has been released from solitary confinement – according to his brother.Paul Whelan spent weeks in…
-
There are museums, books, and even songs about shipwrecks on the Great Lakes, but there are also more than 100 airplanes that sank to the bottom of Lake…
-
A divided Flint city council finally passed a budget for the 2022 fiscal year early Tuesday morning after more than 10 hours of debate.The 5-4 vote means…
-
Universities and the cities they call home often have relationships that are both symbiotic and strained. Some city leaders simply feel ignored by their…
-
A new summer pricing program for Consumers Energy customers is now in effect. It's an attempt to shift demand for electricity at peak times.From 2 to 7…
-
This story is part of a Michigan Radio series for Black History Month on Black Michiganders who made contributions to science and medicine.Albert Wheeler…
-
Should documents donated to a public university be made public immediately?That question is at the center of a lawsuit currently before the Michigan…