Lester GrahamReporter, The Environment Report
Lester Graham reports for The Environment Report and previously hosted Stateside on Fridays. He has reported on public policy, politics, and issues regarding race and gender inequity. He was previously with The Environment Report at Michigan Radio from 1998-2010.
He has been a journalist since 1985. Graham has served as a board member of the Public Radio News Directors Inc., and also served as President of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association. He is a member of the Radio-Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), Society of Professional Journalists and other professional groups.
Lester has received 15 first place national awards for journalism excellence and scores more at the national, regional, and state levels.
-
An online forum to update Flat Rock residents on what’s being done about a gasoline leak getting into the sewers left many frustrated.Comments during the…
-
There are 1,100 homes affected by a gasoline leak in Flat Rock. Last week a storage tank at the Ford assembly plant leaked into the sewers.475 families…
-
Early last week, a Flat Rock resident reported a gasoline-type odor. First responders quickly started knocking on doors in the middle of the night in the…
-
Update Sunday, Sept. 5 11:05 am:The state and Wayne County health departments are expanding the area recommended for evacuation due to potentially harmful…
-
Tammy Coxen with Tammy’s Tastings took a trip up north to visit some distilleries, including a stop at Mammoth Distilling’s tasting room in Bellaire and…
-
DTE Energy spent a lot of time and energy restoring power after a recent series of storms knocked out power. The power company now plans to spend $70…
-
Environmental groups are demanding Canada stop opposing the shutdown of Enbridge Energy’s Line 5.The group Oil and Water Don’t Mix and its supporters are…
-
A U.S. House Committee will be taking up the National Defense Authorization Act. An environmental group is hoping it includes funding and deadlines for…
-
The Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) monitors six different forms of air pollution at locations across the state. In its 112 page…
-
Another tree-killing insect has been found in Michigan. The balsam woolly adelgid is an invasive sap-sucking insect which kills fir trees. The first…