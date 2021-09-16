Believed
We all think we’d be able to spot a predator like Larry Nassar, the disgraced Olympic gymnastics doctor who sexually abused patients for decades. Of course you would believe a girl or a young woman who came to you looking for help. Right?
Believed is a story of survivors finding their power in a cultural moment when people are coming to understand how important that is.
It’s an inside look at how a team of women — a detective, a prosecutor, and an army of survivors — won justice in one of the largest serial sexual abuse cases in U.S. history.
It’s also an unnerving exploration of how even well-meaning adults can fail to believe.