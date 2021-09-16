© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Believed
Hosted by Kate Wells
,
Lindsey Smith

We all think we’d be able to spot a predator like Larry Nassar, the disgraced Olympic gymnastics doctor who sexually abused patients for decades. Of course you would believe a girl or a young woman who came to you looking for help. Right?

Believed is a story of survivors finding their power in a cultural moment when people are coming to understand how important that is.

It’s an inside look at how a team of women — a detective, a prosecutor, and an army of survivors — won justice in one of the largest serial sexual abuse cases in U.S. history.

It’s also an unnerving exploration of how even well-meaning adults can fail to believe.

For more in-depth coverage, visit believed.michiganradio.org