Ride of Passage

Chapter 1: Come On Down!

By Laura Weber Davis
Published July 21, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT
Twenty years ago, Matt Parker was in that weird phase of life right out of college; rudderless and adrift, unsure of what adulthood would hold. And then an idea hit him like lightning — he'd ride across the country on horseback.

Never mind that he'd never really spent time with horses. But he was ready for the challenge of a lifetime.

Ride of Passage is a limited series podcast about one young man's solo ride across the country on horseback. Produced by Laura Weber Davis. Subscribe now.

Ride of Passage
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Radio from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
