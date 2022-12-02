© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How kids are philosophers

Published December 2, 2022 at 3:05 PM EST
Scott Hershovitz and his two sons stand behind a table at an outdoor book signing. His youngest son, Hank, stand on the left and dons a bright blue fall jacket. His oldest son, Rex, stand on the right with a marker in hand. He wears an equally bright blue jacket and a grey baseball cap. Scott sits between them, smiling.
Scott Hershovitz is joined by his two sons at an outdoor book signing. Pictured left to right: Hank, 9-years-old at the time; Scott Hershovitz; Rex, Scott's older son, 12-years-old at the time.
Courtesy of Scott Hershovitz
The cover art for Scott Hershovitz's book. The central image on the cover features two cartoon boys sitting in the grass, looking up at a starry night sky. Above the night sky, "Nasty, Brutish, and Short" is printed in a handwritten font. A speech bubble floating near the first boy reads, "Is the title about us?" The other boy replies, "I think so." Below them, the rest of the title reads, "Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids."
“Kids when they’re young have this sort of natural willingness to ask big questions and think of them creatively and thoughtfully and I think a lot of us lose that,” Scott Hershovitz, a professor of philosophy and law at the University of Michigan, said.
Courtesy of Scott Hershovitz

Children often break down tough questions or problems with uncanny clarity. Life and death and love and language are all mixed up before their adult brains can compartmentalize some of those facets. 

Scott Hershovitz, a professor of law and philosophy at the University of Michigan, argues that your kids can make very good philosophers. His latest book, "Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids,” documents discussions with his own little philosophers, and offers ways to draw the thinkers out of yours.

GUEST:

Scott Hershovitz, Thomas G. and Mabel Long Professor of Law at the University of Michigan; author of "Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids”
Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

Stateside bookmichigan booksparentingchildren
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
