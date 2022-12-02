Stateside Podcast: How kids are philosophers

Children often break down tough questions or problems with uncanny clarity. Life and death and love and language are all mixed up before their adult brains can compartmentalize some of those facets.

Scott Hershovitz, a professor of law and philosophy at the University of Michigan, argues that your kids can make very good philosophers. His latest book, "Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids,” documents discussions with his own little philosophers, and offers ways to draw the thinkers out of yours.

GUEST:

Scott Hershovitz, Thomas G. and Mabel Long Professor of Law at the University of Michigan; author of "Nasty, Brutish, and Short: Adventures in Philosophy with My Kids”

