Stateside Podcast: What students need to succeed

As the school year approaches, teachers are met once again with the responsibility of supplying their classrooms.

Depending on the district, some teachers receive stipends to supply their classrooms. As many teachers do not receive stipends, or receive stipends that do not cover all their classroom necessities, teachers often have to find alternative methods to maintain a well-supplied classroom. Stateside spoke with Samantha Keppler, assistant professor of technology and operations at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, about what it takes to supply a classroom, and how supply shortages affect the learning environment.

Another crucial element to students’ learning environment is food options. This year, Michigan lawmakers approved an education budget to provide free breakfast and lunch for public school students. While the logistics will vary across districts, it has generally been met with positive reactions. Isabel Lohman, an education reporter at Bridge Michigan discussed the details of the new program.