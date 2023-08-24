© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: What students need to succeed

By Ronia Cabansag,
Olivia Mouradian
Published August 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT
Saline High school with students in wintertime
As the school year approaches, teachers are met once again with the responsibility of supplying their classrooms.

Depending on the district, some teachers receive stipends to supply their classrooms. As many teachers do not receive stipends, or receive stipends that do not cover all their classroom necessities, teachers often have to find alternative methods to maintain a well-supplied classroom. Stateside spoke with Samantha Keppler, assistant professor of technology and operations at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, about what it takes to supply a classroom, and how supply shortages affect the learning environment.

Another crucial element to students’ learning environment is food options. This year, Michigan lawmakers approved an education budget to provide free breakfast and lunch for public school students. While the logistics will vary across districts, it has generally been met with positive reactions. Isabel Lohman, an education reporter at Bridge Michigan discussed the details of the new program.

Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Radio from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
