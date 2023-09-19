© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A new era for unions?

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published September 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT
United Auto Workers members walk a picket line during a strike at the Ford Motor Company Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/AP
Simultaneously striking against all three companies of the Detroit 3, the UAW is making history this month.

On today's podcast, we discussed common elements that have historically led to strikes, and looked at how the Hollywood and UAW strikes aren't so different.

GUEST ON TODAY'S PODCAST:

  • Roland Zullo, research scientist at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor,
  • Sonari Glinton, journalist and podcast host of Shattering the System

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
