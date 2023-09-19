Stateside Podcast: A new era for unions?
Simultaneously striking against all three companies of the Detroit 3, the UAW is making history this month.
On today's podcast, we discussed common elements that have historically led to strikes, and looked at how the Hollywood and UAW strikes aren't so different.
GUEST ON TODAY'S PODCAST:
- Roland Zullo, research scientist at the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor,
- Sonari Glinton, journalist and podcast host of Shattering the System
