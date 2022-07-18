Politics & Government

-
Republican candidate for governor and recently retired Evangelical minister Ralph Rebandt talked to Michigan Radio's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou as part of our Election 2022 coverage.
A bill that has passed the state Senate, and has had two hearings before a state House committee, would take permitting authority for new gravel and sand mines from townships.
The U.S. House has passed a bill that would expand health benefits for veterans exposed to toxic substances in pits used for burning trash. Democratic U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin introduced the bill along with Republican Representative Peter Meijer. Both are from Michigan.
A ballot campaign has filed a legal challenge to a decision by state elections officials to throw out petition signatures. The suit was filed by a campaign to put a cap on payday loan interest rates in Michigan.
Michigan won’t help other states with extradition of some people who could face charges because they traveled here for an abortion.
Abortion rights advocates in Michigan are hoping a wave of newly-motivated activists will turn out this year to override an abortion ban and put broad reproductive rights in the state constitution.
Trump made a fateful choice in the early morning hours of Dec. 19, 2020, days after the Electoral College voted, to choose a path that led to the insurrection on Jan. 6.
A handful of summer protests against the impact of Michigan’s 2019 auto insurance changes kicked off Tuesday in Lansing.
Activists say the information gleaned from abortion- and voting-rights petition-gathering efforts can be a treasure trove used to create new voter networks.
On today's show, the Michigan legislature's attempts to make fertility fraud illegal. Then, another look at the radicalization of the evangelical church in Michigan. Also, a re-airing of our interview with Olayami Dabls, who was named the Kresge Eminent Artist for 2022.
If you want to see change, one thing you can do is vote.
Tuesday's hearing looks at the role of groups like the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys on the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — and the groups' possible connection to former President Donald Trump.