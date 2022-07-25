© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Politics & Government

Meet the Republican candidates for Michigan governor

Michigan Radio | By Katheryne Friske
Published July 25, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT
The Republican gubernatorial candidates
The Republican gubernatorial candidates (L-R): Garrett Soldano, Ralph Rebrant, Tudor Dixon, Kevin Rinke, Ryan Kelley

There are five candidates trying to win the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. The primary is on August 2.

You can find out more about each of the candidates, and where they stand on various issues below.

Meet the Candidates

On the Issues

2.png
Politics & Government
Abortion rights
Katheryne Friske
Given the unclear future of abortion rights in Michigan, Michigan Radio checked in with each Republican candidate for governor to see where they stand.
3.png
Politics & Government
Healthcare
Katheryne Friske
A look at how the five Republican candidates for governor view healthcare beyond abortion in Michigan, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
4.png
Politics & Government
Election reform
Katheryne Friske
Here's where the five gubernatorial candidates stand on questions about election reform, including whether they believe the results of the 2020 presidential election.
5.png
Politics & Government
Education
Katheryne Friske
Where the Republican gubernatorial candidates stand on education issues, including funding and curriculum.
6.png
Politics & Government
Infrastructure
Katheryne Friske
From fixing roads and bridges to concerns about flooding, here's how the five Republican gubernatorial candidates plan to tackle infrastructure issues.
7.png
Politics & Government
Criminal justice, police reform, and gun laws
Katheryne Friske
Here's where the five Republican gubernatorial candidates stand on public safety issues, including police reform and gun laws, as well as other criminal justice issues.
9.png
Politics & Government
Economy
Katheryne Friske
From taxes to budget priorities, here's where the Republican gubernatorial candidates stand on how they would improve Michigan's economy.

Tags

Politics & Government Election 2022michigan governor
Katheryne Friske
Katheryne Friske is an intern in the Newsroom. She has a background in vocal music and education.
