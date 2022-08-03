Democrat Carl Marlinga will face Republican John James in November in 10th Congressional district race

John James won the Republican primary for Michigan's 10th Congressional district, despite not living in the 10th district at the time he announced his run.

James, age 41, had name recognition from two failed U.S. senate runs and a large amount of campaign finance funding behind him.

On the Democratic side, former federal appeals court judge Carl Marlinga, age 75, ended up pulling out the win over four others, winning the primary with about half the total vote.

Michigan’s 10th leans Republican.