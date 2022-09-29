Absentee ballots now available for Michigan's November general election

Citizens can register to vote online or by mail through October 24.

Absentee ballots for the November 8 general elections are being mailed to voters who already requested them. All eligible Michigan voters can pick up ballots at their local clerk’s office or request a ballot online up to the Friday before Election Day.

Ballots must be mailed by October 24, but can be dropped off in person until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a press release that Michigan absentee ballots are just as secure as other voting methods.

“Michigan citizens have options to vote, including the right to vote by mail, the right to vote early with an absentee ballot, and the right to vote at their polling place on Election Day,” she said. “Every option is secure and all valid votes will be counted fairly and accurately.”

In 2018, 66.8% of Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment that gives citizens the right to vote absentee without providing a reason. The amendment also allows citizens to register up to and on Election Day at their local clerk’s office.

Angela Benander, communications chief for Benson, said the amendment has increased the number of absentee voters in recent elections.