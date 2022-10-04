Ann Arbor landlords must offer tenants lease renewals under new law

Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-1 in favor of an ordinance that gives renters the right to renew their leases, unless their landlords have a legal reason for eviction.

Under the law, which passed Monday, landlords are required to make a “good faith” renewal offer to tenants no later than 180 days before the end of their current lease. The mayor said what exactly constitutes a “good faith” offer will be determined by local courts on an as-needed basis.

Landlords who do not adhere to the ordinance may face civil infraction fines between $500 and $1,000.

The law expands on a policy passed last year that gives renters more time to decide if they want to renew their leases.

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor said the law is particularly important for the city’s large proportion of renters.

“The majority of our population does indeed rent, so it’s important that we pay particular attention to this aspect of their lives in order to build a better and more stable community,” he stated.

The law will take effect 10 days from its passage and will govern leases produced after that date.