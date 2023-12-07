Nessel: Criminal investigation into former State House Speaker Lee Chatfield to be resolved “in short order"

We may soon learn the results of a nearly two-year investigation of former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

The investigation began after Chatfield’s former sister-in-law accused him of sexual assault. He denies the allegations. The investigation later reportedly expanded to include Chatfield’s campaign finances.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said earlier in 2023 she expected to wrap up the investigation by the end of the year.

In Flint Thursday, Nessel said her office is working “expeditiously” to resolve the investigation.

“I don’t have an exact date for you, but I can say it will be in short order,” Nessel told reporters.

Lee Chatfield was Michigan’s State House Speaker from 2019 to 2021.

He was the youngest House speaker in more than 100 years. He was influential not only in the chamber, but also through his network of campaign donors, a non-profit foundation, and consulting business.