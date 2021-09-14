Stateside
Stateside: MI GOP party divide; making the fragrance industry more inclusive; redefining climate urgency from an Indigenous perspectiveWhat two Republican events say about a party divide within Michigan GOP. A Detroit indie perfumer envisions a decolonized fragrance industry. And, Potawotami scholar and activist Kyle Whyte on taking the time to put relationships first in climate solutions.
Stateside: Helping renters avoid eviction; empathy via eavesdropping; Rashaun Rucker ponders the pigeonPiles of federal cash await economically stressed Michigan renters—do they know how to get it? Also, what one Grand Rapids artist learned from listening in, and Rashaun Rucker’s new exhibition channels the surveillance and vulnerability experienced by Black men and pigeons.
Stress in Michigan trees have lead to an abundance of acorns and walnuts.
The first ever citizen led redistricting process is going through some growing pains. We'll check in with a political reporter about the process. Then, Great Lakes inspired mosaics from artist Michelle Sider. And, why it's raining acorns and walnuts this fall.
Stateside: No-fault insurance reform side effects; writer captures the essence of Up North; West MI school returns to virtual learningToday on Stateside, things get real for car crash victims under auto insurance reforms. Also, how a couple of COVID cases and a lack of qualified substitute teachers shut down one Michigan school district. And writer Jerry Dennis talks about life up north, and changes he’s observed.
Stateside: Threats of violence in Kent Co. over schools mask mandate; Rep. Elissa Slotkin on infrastructure deal; Michigan History Center on artist Carlos LopezKent County commissioners received an alarming email recently from health director Adam London detailing threats of violence and intimidation made against him, his colleagues, and his family. The threats were from parents angry about the county-wide schools mask mandate.
Stateside: Benton Harbor’s lead problem; one physician’s exhausted pleas; U.P. hospital staffing shortage; a cocktail to kick off your weekendThe city of Benton Harbor reckons with high lead levels in residents’ water. Also, nurses and doctors are working marathon shifts to care for COVID patients. Sometimes the hours aren’t the hardest part of the job. Plus, what conditions are like at one U.P. hospital experiencing an acute staff shortage.
Physically and emotionally exhausted from seeing patient after patient die of COVD-19 complications—some after refusing vaccination and medical counsel—Beaumont pulmonologist Dr. Matthew Trunsky took to Facebook to voice his frustrations.
The state legislature takes up a ban on mask mandates in schools. Also, how the COVID era has changed the way we think about and use social spaces. And, we all felt the impact of more mosquitos this year, but does that translate to more mosquito-borne diseases?
James Craig's gubernatorial campaign has a chaotic start. Also, feminist artists transform a Detroit house. And, families share their mixed back-to-school feelings.