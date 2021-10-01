Stateside: Judge dismisses Michigan FGM case; Detroit Month of Design; new album from The Accidentals
Today on Stateside, a federal court judge in Detroit dismissed the country’s first case on female genital mutilation (FGM). Then, Detroit Month of Design and how a collective of designers kept their creative spirit alive during isolation. Plus, Traverse City folk rock trio The Accidentals’ new album, Vessel.
A long-awaited case on female genital mutilation comes to a standstill
- Beenish Ahmed is a reporter with Michigan Radio.
After more than a year of isolation, Detroit Month of Design brings artists’ quarantine creativity to the public
- Kiana Wenzell is the director of Detroit Month of Design at Design Core.
- Nur Saltik is the founder and creative director of the Form and Seek collective.
Traverse City-based indie folk band The Accidentals finds new grasp on band’s identity with fourth album
- Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Savannah Buist is a founding member of The Accidentals.