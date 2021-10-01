© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Judge dismisses Michigan FGM case; Detroit Month of Design; new album from The Accidentals

Published October 1, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT
An arm chair and ottoman designed by the Form and Seek collective.
Nur Saltik
/
Form and Seek
A piece from the Form and Seek collective's "HERE X NOW" exhibit.

Today on Stateside, a federal court judge in Detroit dismissed the country’s first case on female genital mutilation (FGM). Then, Detroit Month of Design and how a collective of designers kept their creative spirit alive during isolation. Plus, Traverse City folk rock trio The Accidentals’ new album, Vessel.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

A long-awaited case on female genital mutilation comes to a standstill

After more than a year of isolation, Detroit Month of Design brings artists’ quarantine creativity to the public

  • Kiana Wenzell is the director of Detroit Month of Design at Design Core.
  • Nur Saltik is the founder and creative director of the Form and Seek collective.

Traverse City-based indie folk band The Accidentals finds new grasp on band’s identity with fourth album

  • Songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Savannah Buist is a founding member of The Accidentals.

Tags

Stateside#Statesidereproductive rightsDetroit artMichigan music
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff