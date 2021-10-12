Stateside: Sexual assault survivor keeps vigil at U of M; empowering Latina youth; Chapelle in Detroit

Today on Stateside, April joins former NFL and UM football player Jon Vaughn at a tent he set up outside of U of M President Mark Schlissel's house. Vaughn is protesting the university's treatment of survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of former football team doctor Dr. Robert Anderson. To see the university's statement about Vaughn's protest, please see below. Also on the show, a conversation about Dave Chappelle's controversial turn on the Fillmore stage in Detroit. His stay at the Fillmore turned into the Netflix special "The Closer" and featured many pointed jokes about the LGBTQ community.

Michigan football great Jon Vaughn stands vigil outside U-M President’s house

GUEST: Jon Vaughn, former NFL and UM football player, advocate for survivors of Dr. Anderson's sexual assaults

STATEMENT FROM U-M VP OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS: "We offer sympathy to all of the survivors of the late Dr. Robert Anderson’s abuse and we thank them for their bravery in coming forward.

"We appreciate all of the ways in which survivors have shared their very personal stories, including at Board of Regents’ meetings, through news media reports, in email messages and with the WilmerHale investigators.

"At the University of Michigan we are working every single day to make our campus safer for every member of our community.

"We also are working toward fair compensation for the Anderson survivors through the ongoing, confidential mediation process that is supervised by a federal judge. Out of respect for that process, there is nothing more we are able to share."

Lansing Resident Creates Space To Foster Empowerment Among Latina Youth

Three perspectives on Dave Chappelle’s Detroit shows

GUEST: Eric Deggans, TV critic for NPR (you can read his criticism on Chappelle's special here.)

GUEST: Bryce Huffman, Bridge Detroit journalist, host of Same, Same Different podcast, and sometimes standup comic

GUEST: Joe Aasim, queer comedian from Detroit

