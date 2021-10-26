Due to recall campaign technicality, Gov. Whitmer raises record-breaking $3 million

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has raised a record-breaking amount based on a technicality in state law. Whitmer raised more than $3 million in the last quarter.

Her campaign can accept unlimited amounts because there are active recalls against her.

But so far, none of the recall campaigns look like they'll make it onto the ballot.

Simon Schuster is Executive Director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network.

"I think they are definitely pushing the limits of credulity in terms of what counts. To say that they're doing it out of principal in regards to the recall seems dubious," he said.

Whitmer may have to give some of the money back if none of the recall petitions collect enough signatures.

But Schuster said she could still benefit indirectly by donating the money to the Michigan Democratic Party.

"Which could then use these funds to run what we call issue ads in favor of the governor, where they can't directly advocate for the governor's election, but they could talk about sort of the great job she's done," Schuster said.

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig raised more than $1.4 million in the third quarter — the most of any of the Republican candidates for Governor.

Schuster was a guest on Stateside Tuesday.