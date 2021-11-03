Stateside: Gov. Whitmer on vaccines for kids and more; a Detroit art space closes; Dearborn’s first Muslim mayor

Today on Stateside, we check in with Governor Whitmer on vaccine distribution for kids. Also, we speak at length with Dearborn Mayor-elect Abdullah Hammoud. He’s the city’s first Arab-American mayor. And a much-loved Detroit arts space holds its last exhibition. As from the beginning, Red Bull Arts Detroit is concerned with issues of this moment.

What Gretchen Whitmer told us about COVID vaccines for kids, auto law changes, and more



Gretchen Whitmer is the governor of Michigan.

Final Red Bull Arts Detroit show takes on reproductive rights and more



Jes Allie is the curator of MONOLITH and artist liaison and curator of public programs at Red Bull Arts Detroit.

Jex Blackmore is a visual artist and activist, and creator of Sin is in the Blood as a part of MONOLITH.

Abdullah Hammoud: Dearborn elects State Rep. as first Arab American, Muslim mayor

