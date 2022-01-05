Stateside: Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

Today on Stateside, a Canadian journalist discusses Ontario’s partial lockdown in response to the latest swell of COVID infections and what the province’s pandemic response has meant for its hospitals, economy, and the US-Canada border. A psychology and linguistics researcher digs into the causes of Zoom fatigue, explaining why lag makes video conferencing harder for our brains than in-person conversation. Then, we remember Jim Toy’s half century of pioneering advocacy for LGBTQ rights in Michigan after his death this week at the age of 91. Finally, the host of a podcast about supply chain issues joins us to help make sense of the many reasons for shortages, shipping delays, and price hikes across the market.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Google Podcasts , or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: