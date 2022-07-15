© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Friday, July 15, 2022

Published July 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT
Sarah Leach of the Holland Sentinel joined Stateside and explained reasons for recent drownings along the Lake Michigan shoreline. Then, Jeremy Gordon hopped on to discuss Golden State Warrior and former MSU basketball star Draymond Green and how his podcast, the The Draymond Green Show fits into the sports podcasting industry.

Afterward, we brought it back to Ann Arbor and discussed public transportation and how an autonomous fleet of shuttle buses are coming to the city. We ended the week with a treat from the Cheers! team.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Sarah Leach, executive editor of the Holland Sentinel
  • Jeremy Gordon, journalist 
  • Kendra Newsome, director of customer operations for May Mobility
  • Lester Graham, reporter at The Environment Report for Michigan Radio
  • Tammy Coxen, mixologist

