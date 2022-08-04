© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Published August 4, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, MLive environmental reporter Garrett Ellison gave an update on a recent “no contact” order for the Huron River, following a spill of hexavalent chromium into the river at a Wixom manufacturing plant. Plus, Detroit neoclassical pianist BLKBOK dished on his eclectic musical career and recent, twin debut albums, Black Book and Black Book DLUX. To wrap up, Michigan State University professor Troy Hale talked about his new documentary, exploring the culture and history surrounding one of nature’s most basic bodily functions, Sh*t Saves the World.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Garret Ellison, environment reporter, MLive 
  • Charles “BLKBOK” Wilson III, neoclassical pianist
  • Troy Hale, professor of practice, Michigan State University school of journalism, documentary filmmaker

Stateside Huron Riverwater contaminationdrinking waterDetroit musicMichigan artistsdocumentaryMichigan State Universityclimate changeclassical music
