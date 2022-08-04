Stateside: Thursday, August 4, 2022

Today on Stateside, MLive environmental reporter Garrett Ellison gave an update on a recent “no contact” order for the Huron River, following a spill of hexavalent chromium into the river at a Wixom manufacturing plant. Plus, Detroit neoclassical pianist BLKBOK dished on his eclectic musical career and recent, twin debut albums, Black Book and Black Book DLUX. To wrap up, Michigan State University professor Troy Hale talked about his new documentary, exploring the culture and history surrounding one of nature’s most basic bodily functions, Sh*t Saves the World.

