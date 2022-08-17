© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

Published August 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we got details on recent cuts in airline routes to Northern Michigan. Then, science writer Lauren Tanabe discussed her recent article that explores differences in psychiatric care standards among medical professionals during pregnancy.

As the summer days wind down, an entomologist from Michigan State University explained the drop in Michigan’s mosquito population this season. Plus, a special feature from the podcast The Best Advice Show has 8th graders share their about tips and tricks for surviving middle school.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Paula Gardner, business editor, Bridge Michigan
  • Lauren Tanabe, freelance science writer
  • Ned Walker, professor of microbiology and entomology at Michigan State University
  • Zak Rosen, podcast producer and host of The Best Advice Show

Tags

Stateside airlinesair travelpregnancyprenatal carePsychiatricmental healthhealth caremosquitoesschools
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
See stories by Stateside Staff
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content