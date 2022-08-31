Stateside: Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022

Today on Stateside, the dean of libraries from the University of Michigan discussed the aftermath of a recent discovery of a forged manuscript that was previously thought to be written by Galileo. Michigan Radio's Zoe Clark stopped by and updated us on the latest from the Board of State Canvassers. Then, two guests in the cannabis dining industry talked about the potential legal implications of cannabis-infused meals and the future of the industry. To wrap up, a professor from Michigan State University shared their thoughts on new research that explores the potential to break down forever chemicals like PFAS.

[Subscribe to Stateside on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts. You can support our work here.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW: