Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Published October 20, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT
Today on Stateside, an attorney in the cannabis industry discussed the potential for decriminalizing marijuana in the context of President Biden’s mass pardon, which ended the Federal sentences of people convicted of marijuana possession across the nation. Then, the people behind Lansing’s Quality Scary, a group that hosts monthly horror movie screenings with a twist, joined for a very spooky conversation during Stateside’s live event at Lansing Community College. To wrap up, the folks from Detroit Puppet Slam shared their unique style of mixing puppetry with poetry.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Barton Morris, principal attorney, Cannabis Legal Group
  • Tricia Chamberlain, host, Quality Scary
  • Dan Hartley, host, Quality Scary
  • Emily Syrja, host, Quality Scary
  • Lindsay McCaw, puppet artist, Detroit Puppet Slam
  • Jason Hicks, puppet artist, Detroit Puppet Slam
  • James Abbot, puppet artist, Detroit Puppet Slam
  • Carrie Morris, founding director, Detroit Puppet Slam
Stateside cannabisCannabis Industrypardonbiden administrationdecriminalizeHalloweenlansingpoetrymichigan poetsDetroit
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
