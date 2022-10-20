Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

Today on Stateside, an attorney in the cannabis industry discussed the potential for decriminalizing marijuana in the context of President Biden’s mass pardon, which ended the Federal sentences of people convicted of marijuana possession across the nation. Then, the people behind Lansing’s Quality Scary, a group that hosts monthly horror movie screenings with a twist, joined for a very spooky conversation during Stateside’s live event at Lansing Community College. To wrap up, the folks from Detroit Puppet Slam shared their unique style of mixing puppetry with poetry.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: