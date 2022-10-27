Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Beenish Ahmed relayed a unique campaign event at the Genesee County Jail, and an organizer explained how it all came together. Then, a Michigan mother shared her story of a time when she had to make tough reproductive choices with her family. Plus, Lansing spooky thrift store owner Tiesha King talked about her unique business story at Stateside’s live event at Lansing Community College.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: