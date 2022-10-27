© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Published October 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, Michigan Radio reporter Beenish Ahmed relayed a unique campaign event at the Genesee County Jail, and an organizer explained how it all came together. Then, a Michigan mother shared her story of a time when she had to make tough reproductive choices with her family. Plus, Lansing spooky thrift store owner Tiesha King talked about her unique business story at Stateside’s live event at Lansing Community College.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Beenish Ahmed, criminal justice reporter, Michigan Radio
  • Tony Gant, director of policy and program operations, Nation Outside
  • Amanda, mother from Michigan
  • Tiesha King, owner, Thrift Witch and Dark Art Market in Lansing
Tags
Stateside electionpolitical campaigncampaignsMichigan jailsgenesse county jailabortionAbortion Rights in Michiganlansingthrift storesStateside LIVE
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content
  • Supporters of a ballot measure to legalize abortion in Michigan gathered on Monday, after submitting hundreds of thousands of signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
    Stateside
    Stateside Podcast: Challenges facing the abortion ballot initiative
    Ronia Cabansag
    The Michigan Board of State Canvassers meets tomorrow, and may decide to change the language voters would see on an abortion-rights ballot initiative. The petition for the initiative gained record-breaking support earlier this summer.
  • Elaine Pomeranz
    Stateside
    University of Michigan doctor reflects on her abortion
    Anna Spidel
    In 1992, Dr. Elaine Pomeranz decided to have an abortion after finding out the fetus she was carrying had hydrocephalus. She joined Stateside to reflect on her experience in the wake of the Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade.
  • Stateside on the road (5).png
    Stateside On the Road - Lansing Community College
    Join Michigan Radio's April Baer and the Stateside crew for a special "On the Road" event. We'll talk higher education with LCC president, Dr. Steve Robinson.

    Then, we'll have some pre-Halloween fun with the teams behind Quality Scary - Lansing's monthly horror show and live comedy show, Thrift Witch and the Dark Art Market.

    Musician and DJ Joe Hertler will be spinning music all night long and talking about his latest projects. Plus, even more from Lansing's local purveyors of scary stories, scary decor, and spooky fashion. Costumes optional, but fun is mandatory! Join us!

    This is a free Michigan Radio event.