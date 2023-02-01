Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

The auto giant Ford recently announced it would be slashing prices for their electric vehicles as a way to compete in the EV market. Phoebe Wall Howard joined the show and laid out Ford’s strategy around EVs.

After that, Buffalo native, actress and playwright Nandita Shenoy stopped in to discuss the world premiere of her play, “The Future is Female,” which is playing at a Flint Repertory theater until Feb. 19.

Then, a new investigation from The Athletic looked into Zvi Levran, a doctor who was recently arrested on sexual assault charges while he was a doctor for youth hockey players in Michigan. Athletic writer Katie Strang stopped in to discuss the story.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

