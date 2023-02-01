© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 1, 2023 at 4:11 PM EST
stateside new full show post

The auto giant Ford recently announced it would be slashing prices for their electric vehicles as a way to compete in the EV market. Phoebe Wall Howard joined the show and laid out Ford’s strategy around EVs.

After that, Buffalo native, actress and playwright Nandita Shenoy stopped in to discuss the world premiere of her play, “The Future is Female,” which is playing at a Flint Repertory theater until Feb. 19.

Then, a new investigation from The Athletic looked into Zvi Levran, a doctor who was recently arrested on sexual assault charges while he was a doctor for youth hockey players in Michigan. Athletic writer Katie Strang stopped in to discuss the story.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Phoebe Wall Howard, auto reporter for Detroit Free Press
  • Nandita Shenoy, playwright and actress
  • Katie Strang, reporter for The Athletic
Stateside Ford car sales hockey Flint downtown flint sexual assault
