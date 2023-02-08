© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 8, 2023 at 3:28 PM EST
Rep. Hilary Scholten of the 3rd Congressional District joined the show to discuss President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union address and her decision to sit next to fellow freshman Rep. John James of the 10th Congressional District. Following that, we heard a conversation with Jenn White, host of 1A on NPR. She talked about the process of putting together a show and how her Michigan sensibilities influence the show.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Hilary Scholten, Representative for Michigan's Third Congressional District
  • Jenn White, Host of WAMU's 1A
