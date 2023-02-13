Stateside: Monday, Feb. 13, 2023
Today on Stateside, we heard more information about a flying object that was shot down by federal forces over Lake Huron this past weekend. Then, researchers from the University of Michigan gave details on a technique they hope will make it easier to recycle clothing. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Red Pine Radio about Traverse City street artist Harold Kranick. To wrap up, we ranked and recapped the top ads from Super Bowl LVII.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Brett Dahlberg, editor, Michigan Radio
- Melissa Nann Burke, Washington correspondent, The Detroit News
- Max Shtein, professor of materials science and engineering, University of Michigan
- Brian Iezzi, post-doctoral researcher of materials science and engineering, University of Michigan
- Max Howard, Red Pine Radio contributor, Interlochen Public Radio
- Robert Kolt, professor of practice in advertising and public relations, Michigan State University