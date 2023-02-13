© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Feb. 13, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published February 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST
stateside new full show post

Today on Stateside, we heard more information about a flying object that was shot down by federal forces over Lake Huron this past weekend. Then, researchers from the University of Michigan gave details on a technique they hope will make it easier to recycle clothing. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio’s Red Pine Radio about Traverse City street artist Harold Kranick. To wrap up, we ranked and recapped the top ads from Super Bowl LVII.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Brett Dahlberg, editor, Michigan Radio
  • Melissa Nann Burke, Washington correspondent, The Detroit News
  • Max Shtein, professor of materials science and engineering, University of Michigan
  • Brian Iezzi, post-doctoral researcher of materials science and engineering, University of Michigan
  • Max Howard, Red Pine Radio contributor, Interlochen Public Radio
  • Robert Kolt, professor of practice in advertising and public relations, Michigan State University
Tags
Stateside Lake HuronspymilitaryrecyclingUniversity of Michigansustainabilityiprjobssuper bowl
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Website donate banner (1).png
Related Content