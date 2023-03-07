Stateside: Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023
Today on the show, Bridge Michigan analyzes the share of legislators receiving campaign contributions from DTE and Consumer's Energy. Then, we meet a tattoo artist seeking to connect women of color working in industry. And we talk to a professor from University of Michigan about the FDA recommendation to provide lifesaving drugs over the counter for opioid overdose.
GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:
- Yue Stella Yu, Bridge Michigan
- Lorri "Lady L" Thomas, Ladies of Ink
- Dr. Mark Bicket, University of Michigan