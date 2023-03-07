© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published March 7, 2023 at 3:21 PM EST
Today on the show, Bridge Michigan analyzes the share of legislators receiving campaign contributions from DTE and Consumer's Energy. Then, we meet a tattoo artist seeking to connect women of color working in industry. And we talk to a professor from University of Michigan about the FDA recommendation to provide lifesaving drugs over the counter for opioid overdose.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Yue Stella Yu, Bridge Michigan
  • Lorri "Lady L" Thomas, Ladies of Ink
  • Dr. Mark Bicket, University of Michigan
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
